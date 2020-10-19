Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to be in the 80s for the rest of the week but will also see winds that could gust as high as 20 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“This time of year we usually see big temperature contrasts from the northern and southern parts of the United States,” said Steve Fano, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “The temperature differences will drive the breezy days and we will see cold fronts moving to and from around this time of the year.”
Bell County, Coryell and Lampasas counties currently have no drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Coryell had moderate dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of moderate and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing moderately dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 624.73 feet, which is 2.73 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.79 which is 0.21 below normal elevation.
Monday’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies with a high near 79. Monday night’s forecast will have increasing clouds with a low around 68.
Tuesday’s forecast will have partly sunny skies, with a high near 85, south southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 67, south southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 86, Low around 67. South southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: High near 86, Low around 64.
Friday: High near 79, Low around 57.
