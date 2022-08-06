A former city employee has returned to Killeen to become the city’s Municipal Court administrator, officials announced.
Jaime Brew was sworn in on Thursday by presiding Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna.
“The previous court administrator retired in April and City Manager Kent Cagle selected Brew following interviews in March and June,” a city news release shows. “City Council members were presented ... the recommended selection during the June 1 council meeting.”
Brew has 14 years of municipal court experience, including in Killeen, when she was a compliance/collections manager from 2007 to 2013, and clerk of court/municipal court administrator. She’s also worked for municipal courts in Sugarland, Coppell and Harris County.
She has a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“We’re looking forward to working with you,” Krishna said. “All I can say is, ‘Thank you for coming back.’”
Duties of the court administrator include serving as clerk of court, overseeing court programs and services, ensuring compliance with procedures, policies and regulations, budgeting and responding to public inquiries and record maintenance and supervising and directing all non-judicial operations and functions of the division.
