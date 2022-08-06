Jaime Brew.jpg

Jaime Brew, right, was sworn in on Thursday as the Municipal Court administrator by presiding Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna.

 Courtesy Photo

A former city employee has returned to Killeen to become the city’s Municipal Court administrator, officials announced.

Jaime Brew was sworn in on Thursday by presiding Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna.

