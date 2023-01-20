Diamond Florence was inside her Killeen apartment talking to her dad on the phone when she heard a boom late Thursday night.
At first she thought it was artillery training at Fort Hood, which Killeen residents are used to hearing.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Diamond Florence was inside her Killeen apartment talking to her dad on the phone when she heard a boom late Thursday night.
At first she thought it was artillery training at Fort Hood, which Killeen residents are used to hearing.
But when Florence took a look at outside, the cause of the “boom” became crystal clear: A two-story brick wall of her apartment building had collapsed, leaving a pile of bricks on the ground and part of the building exposed down to the plywood.
Florence said she did not hear of any injuries due to the partial collapse of the building at 512 W. Green Ave.
Florence sent photos of the damaged building to the Herald, and said the apartment complex owner, Morris Real Estate, put displaced tenants up in a hotel for the night.
According to a City of Killeen notice on the building, no one can occupy the building until repairs are made.
This article will be updated.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.