Dozens of residents examined Lego sculptures and tried their own hand at building as “Bricks Killeen” returned to the area on Saturday.
The two-day event, which concludes Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3201 S. W.S. Young Drive, exhibits the building talent of Lego artists from all over Texas. From cityscapes to skyscrapers, moving trains to mechanized Star Wars robots, the builders behind Bricks Killeen showed off a variety of styles that enraptured kids and adults alike. The event is free to attend.
Many attending the event were part of families.
“My husband is obsessed,” said Killeen resident Kim Woodhouse. “He builds with Legos and he made sure that our kids played with them, too.”
Woodhouse attended the event with her three children, including 10-year-old Woodley, who spent much of his time examining the working Lego train exhibit.
Attendees were able to do more than just look, however. Two tables, covered in plain white Lego bricks, were available for event-goers to show off their sculpting talent. Lego sets, which included Star Wars and other properties, were also available for purchase at the event.
Ian Summers, a set designer for Bricker Builds, a Lego set retailer, was present at the event to show off some of his builds. Some of Summers’ builds included a Nintendo Wii remote that had been thrown through a TV, a Sony Walkman with a removable cassette tape and a model keytar with adjustable knobs.
“The ingenuity of some of these people is just astounding,” said Killeen resident Michael Call, who attended the event with his son Thomas. “I love playing with Legos, and these people are just on another level.”
Bricks Killeen is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
