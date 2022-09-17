Bricks.JPG

 Hunter Helman looks at a model Ace Chemicals building at Bricks Killeen on Saturday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Dozens of residents examined Lego sculptures and tried their own hand at building as “Bricks Killeen” returned to the area on Saturday.

The two-day event, which concludes Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3201 S. W.S. Young Drive, exhibits the building talent of Lego artists from all over Texas. From cityscapes to skyscrapers, moving trains to mechanized Star Wars robots, the builders behind Bricks Killeen showed off a variety of styles that enraptured kids and adults alike. The event is free to attend.

A Lego artist, Ian Summers, shows off some of the sets he's created at Bricks Killeen on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

