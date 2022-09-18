The second annual Bricks Killeen is in the books and officials estimate crowds of more than 3,000 for the two-day weekend event.

“We consider this a successful event,” Ed Frazee, said Sunday. Frazee and his wife Deanna make up the TxLUG-Killeen club. TxLUG stands for Texas Lego Users Group and the Killeen group is part of the Austin area club which is about 50-60 members strong. In addition to the Austin group, there are five TxLUGs statewide in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and a Texas Railroad Group.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.