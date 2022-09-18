The second annual Bricks Killeen is in the books and officials estimate crowds of more than 3,000 for the two-day weekend event.
“We consider this a successful event,” Ed Frazee, said Sunday. Frazee and his wife Deanna make up the TxLUG-Killeen club. TxLUG stands for Texas Lego Users Group and the Killeen group is part of the Austin area club which is about 50-60 members strong. In addition to the Austin group, there are five TxLUGs statewide in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and a Texas Railroad Group.
Frazee and his wife held the first Bricks Killeen event last year and were encouraged by the turnout then. Ed Frazee has enjoyed working with Legos from a young age. He has designed numerous projects over the years and brought his castle display to this year’s show. The design is more than 3-foot tall and depicts the outside of a multi-story medieval castle on one side and the inside rooms and hallways on the other. The effect is dramatic as the colorful pieces depict knights, kings and queens and even a dragon.
Elsewhere in the hall is a display created by the TxLUG Brick Railroad group. The moving trains supported by hundreds of feet of track over thousands of Lego pieces stretched more than 100 feet inside the hall. There were working windmills depecting the growing wind-industry as well as several blocks of small town buildings and a park with Lego trees and landscape.
Of particular note were the brothers Carpenter from Lubbock. Mark, who is in the eighth grade and older brother Andrew who’s a junior made the trip from their hometown to the Killeen event with mom in a minivan to display their design of GBCs--great ball contraptions. This designation is not a made-up category. The pair have been working on several modules which actually move small balls--about the size of a skittles candy--through the display, sometimes on a loop. The brothers took their design to a show in Chicago in 2019 where they vyyed for prizes in this unusual category. The dedsign on display at Sunday’s show were made up of nine sections linked together, including their first original module.
Round Rock resident Brian Costello brought his display of Houston’s skyline and included working miniatures of three of Houston’s iconic stadiums--the Astrodome, NRG stadium and PNC stadium where they play soccer. Costello’s designs include miniature versions of working screens inside the NRG stadium which was showing soccer highlights.
One of the more artistic displays was presented by Robert Clarady of Helotes. A coral reef was uniquely and intricately designed to depict underwater life that looked almost real. When asked why he does this, Clarady replied, “I just enjoy it.”
As Sunday afternoon’s event drew to a close, Ed Frazee mentioned that playing or constructing with Legos could be an all-inclusive activity for children of any age or ability.
“We have seen many physically and mentally challenged individuals enjoy the world of Lego bricks,” Frazee said. “The brick community invites anyone to participate regardless of skill level, aptitude or interest. Once they try it, they’ll be hooked.”
This year’s Bricks-Killeen event was sponsored by the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau with a donation of $2,500 from hotel/motel tax funds. The Frazee’s explained that this money paid for the hall rental and assisted them in preparations for this years event.
