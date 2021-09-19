Lego enthusiasts from all over the area came out Saturday and Sunday to experience “Bricks Killeen.”
Organized by Ed and Deanne Frazee, the event was created in an effort to introduce the hobby to local residents.
“We wanted to do something for the community and to hopefully get a few more people building,” Deanna Frazee said at the event Sunday.
The event was well attended, with lego lovers both young and old wandering through the maze of tables, examining each painstakingly created miniature.
Rily Arnette, 19, examined the conference’s working model lego train set as he praised the craftsmanship put into each piece at the event.
“The detail on everything is just incredible,” Arnette said.
Featuring several hundred, if not several thousand pieces, the lego model train set captivated attendees from across the room. The set was provided by the Texas Brick Railroad group, which is a coalition of lego and train enthusiasts currently seeking a Guiness World Record.
Near the set, however, on a smaller, more modest table, was a collection of white legos. The table, set up for curious attendees, provided participants with bricks with which to create a sculpture, with a focus on form.
Several parents watched on as their children set out to create their perfect sculpture.
“This is my staff!” Cirroy, 9, exclaimed.
As Cirroy worked on creating his masterpiece, he proclaimed his absolute love for all things lego, while his mother laughingly admitted that the hobby, while expensive, was a good way for him to be creative.
In a similar vein, the event also hosted a “free build” section, where participants could delve into large buckets of assorted bricks and create their own pieces.
“Each structure is made up of a lot of assorted pieces,” Will Hern said.
Hern is a contributor to the event, providing an multi-structured city street.
“Every building is made of a lot of different sets. I built one structure because I had a lot of curved window pieces...it’s just about seeing what you can make from what you have,” Hern said.
A passerby was heard explaining to another that the work was a model of New Orleans, but Hern waived the question down with a smile.
“I’m glad he thought that, but this work has no basis in reality. Again, it’s just about using your resources to make whatever you can,” Hern said.
Concluding the event, Frazee encouraged attendees to donate to McLane’s Children’s Hospital through a $5 raffle system.
All proceeds from the raffle, Frazee said, would go directly to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.