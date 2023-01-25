Science

Jane Doxsey talks to home-school students Wednesday about building bridges.

HARKER HEIGHTS — Home-school students learned about engineering bridges Wednesday during Science Time at Educatioinal Outfitters in Harker Heights.

The classes are held twice a month by retired educator Jane Doxsey and follow the STEM and STEAM curriculum many families use to educate their children from home. Doxsey brings an unconventional set of skills to the classes, like this week’s class on bridge building — with drinking straws.

