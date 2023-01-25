HARKER HEIGHTS — Home-school students learned about engineering bridges Wednesday during Science Time at Educatioinal Outfitters in Harker Heights.
The classes are held twice a month by retired educator Jane Doxsey and follow the STEM and STEAM curriculum many families use to educate their children from home. Doxsey brings an unconventional set of skills to the classes, like this week’s class on bridge building — with drinking straws.
“Today, we will learn to engineer a bridge between two stacks of books,” Doxsey said. “Your only tools are 40 drinking straws, scissors and 24 inches of tape.”
Some of the kids looked puzzled. Doxsey showed a slide presentation to the group of about 12 that included pictures of different kinds of bridges. She asked the class to tell her what they were made from.
Following a class discussion about different materials, Doxsey gave them each 40 drinking straws, scissors and a strip of masking tape.
“You all have great ideas; now get to work,” Doxsey said.
For this part, parents were asked to join their youngsters to help in the design and building process. One by one, all of the students tested and modified their versions of a bridge. There were smiles of accomplishment as some encouraged the others.
“I had a good time,” said Nicholas Turchany, 5, as he proudly showed that his bridge could support the most weight of any in the classroom.
Children learned the process of creating a science project using a pattern of asking, imagining, planning, creating, experimenting and improving. These are basic skills used in the projects Doxsey prepares.
Classes are designed for age-appropriate tasks and last for about an hour.
The spring schedule of additional classes are as follows:
Feb. 8-9: Light and Sound Energy (repeat session from last semester)
Feb. 22-23: Newton’s Laws (repeat session from last semester)
March 29-30: STEM/STEAM Challenge (new session, specific topic will be announced later)
Registration for most classes is limited to 12 students per session and must be done online at www.facebook.com/EdOutfitters, using the Signup Genius link.
These interesting and informative classes are held at Educational Outfitters, 400 E. Central Texas Expressway,
