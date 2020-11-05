Bridge work underway

Work was underway Thursday at the bridge on North W.S. Young Drive between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
Between now and Nov. 30, the bridge will be closed to traffic as repair crews remove and replace damaged concrete from both ends of the bridge. North-south detours will be on 10th Street and 38th Street, and motorists should expect increased travel time.
City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said on Wednesday that as of that day there were no issues or problems reported regarding the bridge closure.
“Killeen Community Center and Athletic Complex parks, fields, dog park, trail and other amenities will remain accessible to northbound traffic,” a city of Killeen news release said. “Businesses located north of the bridge are accessible via Rancier Avenue.”
