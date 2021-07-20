BELTON — A vehicle wreck and the remnants of a jackknifed 18-wheeler are snarling traffic on interstate highways in Belton Tuesday morning.
Multiple traffic lanes were still closed Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 35 near where an 18-wheeler jackknifed on Monday.
The truck was no longer there, but work crews were still blocking multiple lanes of traffic where the crash occurred in the northbound Interstate 35 bridge over Nolan Creek.
The crew is working on bridge repair, and lanes are expected to last until Tuesday afternoon.
The closure is also causing a traffic jam on the nearby merger with Interstate 14.
In a separate incident this morning, a multi-vehicle wreck was seen in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 near Loop 121 and Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road.
