HARKER HEIGHTS — The turnaround at Indian Trail on the eastbound I-14 access road has been closed this week as Texas Department of Transportation Crews focus on bridge work at the Harker Heights intersection.
According to a TxDOT spokesman, some of the changes, such as closing the turnaround and the far right lane under the bridge, might catch motorists off guard as they approach the intersection from all directions.
The project underway is the installation of foundations for the mainline bridge widening.
Jake Smith, public information officer of the Waco District of TxDOT, said in an email this week, “The turnaround will continue to have daytime closures on and off for the next few weeks, when necessary.”
The reason for the closing of the turnaround is to safely buffer traffic from the equipment and workers.
“The work going on now will eventually add an additional lane to the bridge over Indian Trail,” Smith said.
Various pieces of heavy equipment are being used to accomplish the task including drilling rigs, cranes and concrete trucks.
Other bridges in the highway project area are in the process of being widened, but impact to traffic is minimal because the bridges are not crossing over roads, Smith said.
It’s all part of an ongoing project to widen I-14 from four to six lanes from Indian Trail in Harker Heights through Nolanville.
