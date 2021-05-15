Making a positive difference in the world involves personal interaction and can begin with a two-hour gathering in a place like a city park on a Saturday morning.
That is the profoundly simple notion that Harker Heights High School senior Antonio Fox carried out the past six weeks, earning a grant and a scholarship and orchestrating a community meet and greet between the public and law enforcement.
At Lions Park in Killeen on Saturday, families walked up from the adjoining playgrounds and engaged in conversation with law enforcement officers.
Children posed for pictures with McGruff the crime dog. A Killeen police officer set up a football game with children. Killeen ISD police officers joined family members coloring beneath a pavilion. Bell County constables demonstrated the work of their K9 officer.
Throughout the casual, spread-out event, an unassuming teenager watched, met people and explained his inspiring idea.
“Since I was a little kid, like 6 years old, I wanted to be a cop,” said Fox. “I just wanted to make a difference.”
In the process of checking out community grants and scholarships, he discovered the Murphy Lee Service Scholarship that offered $500 to jumpstart a community event, followed by a $1,000 college scholarship.
Fox, already a highly involved, service-minded student who is the drum major for the Harker Heights High School band, applied and interviewed and won the prize from the Educated Angels.
“For me, it’s all about making a positive change,” he said. “I want to do my part to improve the relationship between youth and police. I think the relationship is strained. It’s important to be able to interact and communicate in a positive way.”
All of this began all of six weeks ago. When Fox received the grant, he called on five local law enforcement agencies to explain his plan. All five got on board.
He also contacted local media. They showed up, too.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” Fox said of the steady crowd circulating through the games and displays and lingering around to talk with uniformed officers. “The turnout is astonishing.”
Killeen ISD police officer Troy Brazier was proud of the young man. “It’s pretty great,” he said. “We’re just out here interacting with the community. We need more of these kind of interactions.”
Killeen and Harker Heights police departments, KISD police, Bell County constables and a Department of Public Safety trooper all participated in the community event.
Lisa Kelly, a former Army nurse who is a local entrepreneur and one of the originators of the service scholarship Fox won was also thrilled with the result.
“He is passionate about law enforcement and about his community,” she pointed out. “He is giving something positive, leaving a mark here in his hometown.”
Following high school graduation in about two weeks, Fox plans to attend the University of Alabama to study law enforcement.
