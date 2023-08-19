Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Blood Drive will be Aug. 21
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, will host a Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Rossler’s Blu Cord Barbecue will be serving food from noon to 5 p.m.
Donors will receive a free beach towel and gift card while supplies last.
For information on donation requirements or to make an appointment, go to
Aztec Pet Hospital, 104 W. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new expansion to its facilities from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 21.
For more information on the pet hospital, go to www.aztecpethospital.com.
The Florence Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Florence City Hall Council Chamber, 850 Farm-to-Market 970.
Email florencetxchamber@gmail.com for questions.
Sip and Social networking event will be Aug. 23 at brewery
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s Sip and Social event will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyenne Drive, Killeen.
This casual happy hour will allow for networking opportunities and is free and open to chamber members.
For more information on the hosting business, go to www.phantomwarriorbrewingcompany.com.
The City of Copperas Cove will host the Solar Eclipse Business and Organization Informational Town Hall at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Information on how local businesses, community members, and volunteers can prepare for the expected increase in visitors during the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be discussed during this time.
Email smartin@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Compiled by Brittany Sodic | Herald Correspondent
