Allen Elliott, of Killeen, was at a water-filling station set up in the city for residents without water shortly before noon on Friday.
“The pipes froze and busted, but the electricity stayed on,” Elliott said about the situation at his home.
The station is set up at the City of killeen Water and Sewer Services building, at 805 W. Jasper Drive. Using hoses from the building’s water spigots, city workers assisted residents who arrived with containers, which they were asked to bring themselves.
“The boil-water notice is still in effect, but we’re trying to keep it to a 10 gallon maximum,” City Spokesman Jeff Reynolds said at the event, adding that he understood the city of Houston was doing something similar for its residents.
Although the station officially began serving residents at noon Friday, Reynolds said there were two cars which had arrived as of around 10:30 a.m. He added that the city is working to assist residents with their water needs, but was unable to provide specifics as to when water services across the city will be fully restored, or what options to boil water are available to residents who still may not have power at their homes.
Elliott, an engineer for the past 38 years, said the lack of insulation was the cause of the water pipe burst at his home.
“They need to look at the building codes,” he said.
The extreme winter weather has left many Killeen residents with low water pressure or no water service. As the city works to restore water levels and services, Stage 5 water restrictions remain in place.
Killeen officials announced the opening of the water-filling station, which has limited hours, in a news release Friday morning.
The station was open until 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according the release from the city. “Residents must bring their own containers to fill, and amounts may be limited depending on demand. All water received must be boiled prior to consumption.”
Because water levels and pressure dropped so significantly during this event, a boil water notice remains in effect throughout the city as a precaution, according to the city. All water should be boiled prior to consumption until tests confirm no contamination occurred.
“The City has received hundreds of reports of frozen private water service lines. As the temperatures rise, pipes will begin to thaw increasing the potential for water damage to your home if they cracked or separated during the freeze,” according to the release. “If your lines have frozen, please email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The City will send a crew to shut off water at the meter. Water is an essential service, and the City of Killeen is working diligently to restore it. Residents should expect full recovery to take weeks. The public’s adherence to water restrictions and other orders will speed this recovery for the entire community.”
