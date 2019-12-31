Killeen Good Weather

Mia Gimes, 9, is pushed by her uncle Mike Click at the Lions Club Park on Monday. 

 Jeromiah Lizama | Herald

The last day of the year will bring patchy frost in the morning but sunny, cool temps by the end of the day. This morning patchy frost is possible after 4 a.m. as the low temperature drops to 32.

The rest of the day will be sunny, with a high near 56, according to the weather service. The expected low is to be 36.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

