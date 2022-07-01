COPPERAS COVE — Fort Hood will soon have a new top commander, according to British Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, on exchange from the United Kingdom and assigned as Fort Hood’s deputy commander for support.
Keating announced Thursday night at a military affairs dinner in Copperas Cove that Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe has been selected to succeed Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White as the III Corps and Fort Hood commander later this summer.
Bernabe is the senior commander of Fort Bliss in El Paso, where he commands the Army post as well as 1st Armored Division.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Bernabe’s appointment to three-star general in April, according to the Congress website. Commanding Fort Hood will be Bernabe’s second assignment at the post. From 2013 to 2016, he commanded the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and led it on a deployment to Korea.
Though details are being worked out on the ceremony, Keating said the change should happen within the next couple of months. White has commanded Fort Hood since June 5, 2019.
Another change in Fort Hood leadership occurred recently, with former III Corps deputy commander Steve Gilland being promoted from major general to lieutenant general and being assigned as the 61st superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.
Succeeding Gilland as deputy commander for maneuver was Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, who assumed the duties in early June.
State of the world
Along with mentioning the recent and upcoming changes, Keating gave his perspective on current world affairs — referring to Russia’s war in the Ukraine.
“You know, I grew up as a kid in Germany during the Cold War,” Keating said. “It’s got an ominous feel (of being) that type of world again. It feels like we’ve taken a significant step back in the security of the world.”
Though he had that perspective of the world, he said no unit is better equipped to counter any enemy aggression than the Army’s III Corps at Fort Hood. He went as far as to say that III Corps is America’s greatest “insurance company.”
“I say that because you only need to drive down some of those roads (at Fort Hood) and see the amount of firepower and military capability that is there,” Keating said.
He added that people around the world who create the conditions that require units with III Corps to deploy are “foolish.”
“Because when this thing gets going, nothing will stop it,” he said. “And the mindset of the people is it’s not going to stop until it’s done the job ... And that’s on your doorstep.”
Keating was commissioned into the British Army Air Corps in 1993. Some of his notable assignments in the United Kingdom include serving in an equipment capability role in the Ministry of Defense, assuming command of the Joint Special Forces Aviation Wing in 2007 and being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2018.
Keating was speaking to a crowd of about 150 people gathered for the event hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
