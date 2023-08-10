Nolanville welcome sign

Emergency water restrictions in Nolanville

Residents in Nolanville are now under precautionary boil-water restrictions, due to a broken pump which caused a problem filling water storage tanks at Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.

Early Thursday morning WCID3 issued an emergency request for residents to limit water usage until the water pump could be fixed.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.