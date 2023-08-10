Residents in Nolanville are now under precautionary boil-water restrictions, due to a broken pump which caused a problem filling water storage tanks at Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.
Early Thursday morning WCID3 issued an emergency request for residents to limit water usage until the water pump could be fixed.
“Several customers in Nolanville are experiencing either water loss or low pressure,” according to the initial release.
Following completion of repairs, about 11 a.m. Thursday, WCID-3 issued a “Precautionary Water-Boil Order” to residents and included a statement from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“The TCEQ has required our water system, Bell County WCID #3, to notify customers that live within the affected area of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
The district reminds residents that the need to conserve water is still in place Thursday through Friday until the storage tanks have completely filled up.
Also, WCID-3 said the mandatory lawn watering schedule which is still in effect due to Stage 2 water restrictions.
Even number addresses water on Sundays and Thursdays.
Odd number addresses water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
For questions, contact Bell County WCID3 at 254-698-6885.
