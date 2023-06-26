A broken water line has resulted in an emergency situation for locations along Atkinson Drive and along 38th Street, including the Killeen Animal Shelter and Killeen High School.
Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.
Water services have been interrupted at the following addresses:
- 500 N. 38th St. (Killeen High School)
- 401, 403,405, 406 - 412, 2900 - 3125 Commerce St.
- 301, 305, 400, 405, 407, 501 Liberty St.
- 2301, 2504, 2506, 2601, 2604, 2606, 2702, 2802, 2804, 2931, 3004, 3102 Atkinson Ave. 3104, 3106, 3107, 3109, 3111 Atkinson Ave. And Freedom Street.
- 502, 506, 912, 922, 1002 N. 38th St.
Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available 24 to 48 hours.
Residents at the addresses listed above should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
