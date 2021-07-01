COPPERAS COVE — Elizabeth Heintzel and her co-workers at Ledger Furniture in Copperas Cove had a front-row seat as a water main break on East Avenue D split a portion of the road and sent water and chunks of concrete gushing toward the store.
Not long after being pelted with chunks of concrete as big as a baseball, one of the store’s window panes gave way and shattered.
Water gushed about 11 feet into the store, forcing the workers to quickly jump into action.
“The guys were just moving the furniture,” Heintzel, a salesperson, said. “I mean, they didn’t have to think about it; it was just done.”
Broken glass could be seen as far as about 70 feet from the window.
Heintzel said the break happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
What began as a stream of water that had broken through the concrete quickly became more significant as pressure mounted underneath the street.
“The water was running, and then it was starting to buckle, little by little,” Heintzel said of the street.
At first, the employees of the store thought it was a sinkhole since they watched the street rise and then sink again before succumbing to the pressure.
“The road was coming unseamed,” Heintzel said, making a motion with her hands that resembled opening the pages of a book lying flat on a table.
As of around 4 p.m., city crews were still on scene working to try to stop the water running through the pipe.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said at the beginning of a special city council workshop Thursday evening that moving forward, East Avenue D will be closed from South Second Street to South Main Street. Traffic will be detoured around the area.
He did not have any other details.
Copperas Cove officials said on Facebook that the closure could take "up to several days."
On scene, city crews used a backhoe to “control” the water flow and prevent it from gushing.
Ledger Furniture, 104 E. Ave. D, remained open after the break happened.
