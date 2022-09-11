The brother of a 39-year-old man who recently died while incarcerated at the Bell County Jail said that his brother died from a stroke after repeated seizures.
“His death could have been prevented if they had rendered the right medical assistance,” said Luis Rios, brother of Juan Antonio Rodriguez. Rodriguez died on Sept. 5. “He left us too soon. I’m still in disbelief that I’m never going to see my brother again. I just want justice for Juan.”
Rodriguez was booked into the Bell County Jail on the night of Aug. 25 after being arrested by Killeen police on two narcotics possession charges, jail records showed. He was held in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000.
Rodriguez died less than two weeks later after suffering seizures that his brother said were related to narcotics withdrawals.
Rodriguez’s death is not the first at the Bell County Jail in recent times.
Last year, within a 3-week timeframe, four people died of COVID-19 while in jail. The Herald asked the sheriff’s department how many deaths have occurred since then, but that information was not available by press time.
COULD SOMETHING HAVE BEEN DONE DIFFERENTLY?
Rios said that Rodriguez was detoxing from narcotics when the seizures began on Sept. 2.
“They should have rushed him to the hospital, but they decided to ‘observe’ him,” he said. “Then he had four more seizures. It is a serious medical situation when an addict is withdrawing cold-turkey and they need proper medical care.”
Rodriguez was treated at the hospital and then released back to jail when his condition seemed to have improved, the family said.
Then, on Sept. 4, he complained of stomach pain before collapsing. Rodriguez again was transported to the hospital, where he passed away the next day.
“There might not have been foul play, but I feel there was negligence,” Rios said. “They just saw him as a junkie, and not as a human being.”
After moving from their hometown of Chicago, Rodriguez lived in Florida where he completed high school and worked as a garage door technician. Rodriguez made his way to Texas in 2013, after their mother passed away, Rios said.
“Juan bought a house that was big enough for his family to live in,” Rios said. “He wanted us all to have somewhere to go. Juan left behind three brothers, a bunch of cousins and five chihuahuas. The chihuahuas were his noisy, adorable kids.”
However, Rios said that his little brother veered off the path at a certain point.
“He went a little sideways and he became an addict,” he said. “I know that he was talking about seeking help.”
Rodriguez was not alone in struggling with drug abuse.
Of the 768 people who were booked into the Bell County Jail during the first nine months of the year, and who are still in jail, just over 34% — or 263 people — are facing at least one misdemeanor or felony charge of possession of narcotics, marijuana or dangerous drugs, according to jail records.
The county does have a specific policy regarding medical treatment of people in jail.
“Detainees and inmates are screened by medical professionals upon intake into the jail,” said Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz, public information officer for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, by email on Friday. “The policy is also to provide inmates and detainees access to medical care while in the Bell County Jail, with the specifics of when treatment is needed and the proper course of treatment being decided on by the medical professionals.”
FEW DETAILS FROM THE COUNTY
The county has released few details about Rodriguez’s death, citing an ongoing investigation.
“Rodriguez was housed in the jail infirmary for an undisclosed medical condition,” according to Cruz, in a news release on Sept. 7. “On Sept. 4, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Rodriguez was transported via ambulance for a medical emergency to Baylor Scott and White emergency room.”
Cruz said that Rodriguez was pronounced dead the following day at 2:06 a.m., but provided no further details.
“An investigation into this event is ongoing as required by state law,” Cruz said, in the statement. “No further details are available at this time.”
Rodriguez was facing two separate second-degree felony charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, according to Bell County court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.