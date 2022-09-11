Jail death

Juan Antonio Rodriguez was 39 years old when he passed away after suffering repeated seizures while incarcerated at the Bell County Jail.

 Courtesy

The brother of a 39-year-old man who recently died while incarcerated at the Bell County Jail said that his brother died from a stroke after repeated seizures.

“His death could have been prevented if they had rendered the right medical assistance,” said Luis Rios, brother of Juan Antonio Rodriguez. Rodriguez died on Sept. 5. “He left us too soon. I’m still in disbelief that I’m never going to see my brother again. I just want justice for Juan.”

