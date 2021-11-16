Resident Daivone “Chicago” Mohammad was accompanied by over a dozen supporters to Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, where we was awarded the Killeen Star Award by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown.
“He is an example of how a person can grow without expectation of being recognized,” she said of Mohammad
According to Brown, Mohammad regularly donates his time and money to assist “the sick and homeless.”
During Winter Storm Uri, Mohammad regularly worked for over 16 hours a day to deliver food and water to individuals in need, Brown said.
Additionally, Brown said, Mohammad helps domestic violence victims receive aid.
“I do what I do for this one right here, I just want something better for her,” Mohammad said, gesturing to his daughter. “I am pleased to be a servant to my community.”
The Star Award is presented to an outstanding member of the community by a council member every other month.
