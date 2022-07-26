Fire - burn

Harker Heights Fire Department put out a small, fast-moving brush fire near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy Reynolds Drive Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the fire department it quickly spread to a small structure nearby before being extinguished.

Fire officials said the structure was a “small building,” but did not specify what exactly it was.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.