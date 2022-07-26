Harker Heights Fire Department put out a small, fast-moving brush fire near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy Reynolds Drive Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the fire department it quickly spread to a small structure nearby before being extinguished.
Fire officials said the structure was a “small building,” but did not specify what exactly it was.
Although responders were called out at 4:52 p.m., crews needed to connect to the closest water source which was across Veterans Memorial Boulevard, officials said. Mutual aid was provided by the police departments of Harker Heights and Nolanville to close the street for about 90 minutes while crews worked to extinguish the fire, which took about 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office.
