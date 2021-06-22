Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, announced on Facebook Tuesday that he will seek re-election to a third term as the elected official for Texas House District 54.
Voters first elected Buckley to office in 2018, when he defeated Democratic challenger Kathy Richerson. He was re-elected in 2020, when he outlasted Democrat Likeithia “KeKe” Williams.
As of now, Buckley’s district covers Salado, most of Killeen and all of Harker Heights, Nolanville and Lampasas County, which includes a small contingent of Copperas Cove.
Buckley’s district is likely to change when a special session for redistricting is called later this year.
He said earlier in June that regardless of how the district changes, he will focus on continuing to talk to his constituents.
“It is an honor and a privilege to represent you in the Texas House and I look forward to visiting with each and every one of you about the issues that are important to you,” he said in the Facebook post.
When he is not at the Capitol in Austin, Buckley is a managing partner at Killeen Veterinary Clinic on Pershing Drive in Killeen.
Buckley graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen in 1985. He earned a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science from Texas A&M University in College Station in 1989. He also received a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine from Texas A&M in 1993.
