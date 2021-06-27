While Texas legislators do not know all the issues that Gov. Greg Abbott is calling them back for next month at a special session — and they may not know until just a few days before the session convenes — the state House representative from the Killeen area offered some ideas last week on what may be included.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and state legislators from all over Texas are preparing to return to the Capitol in Austin for a special session that is slated to begin July 8. Abbott called the special session on Tuesday.
Buckley, speaking at a public event Thursday evening, said he is confident that election procedures will be one of the items to be handled during the special session.
“It was apparent that it’s an important piece of legislation, and it was left undone,” Buckley said after addressing a group of less than two dozen at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen on Thursday. “I feel very confident that will be on one of the calls of the governor.”
At the end of the regular session on May 30, Democrats left the Capitol, breaking quorum, prior to the House being able to vote on the conference report for Senate Bill 7, an omnibus bill that was meant to address the election procedures in the state.
Buckley said some of his Democrat colleagues had remarked, privately, that they did not have many issues with the bill, but a “national narrative” may have influenced their decision to walk out prior to voting.
He said that the narrative is that “these bills are voter suppression, and they know that appeals to their base.”
Buckley said after his presentation Thursday that he has also spoken to some of his “Democratic friends in Bell County,” who “quite frankly, didn’t like the bill.”
“But when we sat down and we talked about what was really in the bill, we found agreement on many parts of it, because it just wasn’t as onerous as what’s often portrayed by some people,” Buckley said.
Buckley told the group Thursday that Senate Bill 7 would have returned election procedures to how they were prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
He told the group at the golf club that the bill’s impact on Bell County “basically would’ve been nothing.”
“Basically, if you went to the election prior to the pandemic, this is what it would’ve looked like,” Buckley said. “It’s just going back to the way it was.”
Among the changes Buckley highlighted were to do away with 24-hour polling locations and drive-up voting. One of the things the bill that died would have continued to allow was for disabled people to have voting machines brought to them.
Other provisions of the bill that would have expanded voting availability included mandating that all counties make early voting available on the weekend.
Some counties, such as Lampasas County, which Buckley also represents, have conducted early voting only on the weekdays.
“The bill required weekend hours,” Buckley said. “The previous bill actually expanded the number of early voting hours that were available.”
Another provision of the bill that died that Buckley said would have enhanced voting availability was that employers would have to let employees leave work early to vote if their shift ended within two hours of the closure of a polling place.
“It had some things I thought that were very positive about giving people more access to vote,” Buckley said.
If the election issue is on the call of the governor, Buckley said he anticipates that it will be broken up into smaller bills instead of being brought as a large, omnibus bill.
“I suspect individual bills dealing with individual issues,” Buckley said. “Like maybe early voting, then one dealing with ballot security, one dealing with poll watching, one dealing with the hours of the polling places, so you can kind of break it down and it’s not an all or nothing kind of situation.”
Vet Tax Exemption
Since Thursday’s talk was hosted by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and some in attendance were members of the chamber, Buckley addressed the expansion of the reimbursement program of the 100% disabled veterans tax exemption.
He said the issue is not likely to be brought up in the special session.
“Basically, your bills filed during special (session) have to be germane to whatever the agenda is,” Buckley said, adding that if there is an issue relating to property tax reform on the governor’s call list, he may try to bring the issue back to life.
Otherwise, there can be no legislation filed upon subjects that are not designated by the governor, according to the Texas Constitution Article 3, Section 40.
The same article of the Texas Constitution also indicates that a special session cannot last any longer than 30 days. There is no limit to how many special sessions Abbott can call, however, and they can be called back-to-back.
A special session in the 79th Legislature once ended on July 20, 2005, and a second special session was called on July 21, 2005.
Buckley said he will continue to use the time out of session to attack the issue from a different angle, including exploring different funding methods to get some lost money back into Harker Heights and Nolanville.
On Tuesday, Buckley announced that he will run for re-election in Texas House District 54.
One of the attendees of Thursday’s meeting, Bary Heidtbrink, said he was pleased with the session overall.
“I think the overall session was a success,” said Heidtbrink, a Killeen real estate agent. “There are some things that they still need to conquer throughout the special session and everything, but overall, I think they tackled some important things.”
He said he approves of how Buckley has done in his first two terms.
“I think he’s done great,” Heidtbrink said. “In fact, when he made the announcement ... I told him at that time, ‘Hey, you know, anything that my family needs to do for you.’ We’re behind Brad 100%.”
Buckley was first elected to the state legislature in 2018 and reelected in 2020.
In both elections, Buckley lost in the more Democrat-leaning Bell County, but he won by substantial margins in the Republican-leaning Lampasas County, helping him make up the difference.
District 54 may not resemble what it has for the past 10 years for much longer. Another special session will be looming to discuss redistricting after the state receives its local numbers from the 2020 Census.
