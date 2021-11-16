Buckley files for state House reelection

Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, will be on Republican ballots in the March 1 primary. The two-term incumbent for Texas House District 54 officially filed for reelection on Monday evening.
The filing period for all county, state and federal races opened on Saturday and continues through Dec. 13. All candidates who file will end up on the ballot for their respective party's primary to determine who will be on the November ballot.
In his second term, which ends in 2023, Buckley serves as vice-chairman of the Defense and Veteran’s Affairs Committee and is a member of the Public Education Committee.
“I look forward to earning the trust and support of citizens across Bell County. Together we must continue to make sure our communities are prosperous, our families are safe, and opportunities are available for all,” Buckley said in a news release provided by his campaign. “District 54 is a snapshot of Texas and I will continue to use my experience to promote economic development, fight for property tax relief, support our veterans, provide quality education, and secure a future for farmers and ranchers in Bell County.”
Buckley, a veterinarian, is a managing partner of Killeen Veterinary Clinic at 1321 Pershing Drive. According to his bio on the website, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in veterinary science in 1989 and a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Texas A&M University in 1993.
Buckley’s wife, Susan, serves as chief learning officer for secondary schools in the Killeen Independent School District.
As of now, on the Democrat primary ballot will be Killeen resident Jonathan Hildner, who announced his intent to run for the seat last week, a couple weeks after ending his congressional campaign.
In March, Buckley will face any other Republicans vying for the seat in the primary, and Hildner will face any other Democrats who file to run for the seat.
