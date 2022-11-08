Election 2022 Logo

For Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, incumbent legislator for State House District 54, the work has not stopped during the campaign, and it will not stop for at least another couple of years.

Buckley appeared to be in position to hold off Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner in the race for the seat. With nearly 92% of all votes counted by 11 p.m. Tuesday, Buckley had received 22,448 votes, or 64%, while Hildner garnered 12,621 votes, or 36%.

District 54

