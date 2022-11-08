For Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, incumbent legislator for State House District 54, the work has not stopped during the campaign, and it will not stop for at least another couple of years.
Buckley appeared to be in position to hold off Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner in the race for the seat. With nearly 92% of all votes counted by 11 p.m. Tuesday, Buckley had received 22,448 votes, or 64%, while Hildner garnered 12,621 votes, or 36%.
“I tell you what, I am absolutely honored the trust that the citizens of HD 54, which are all Bell County citizens, have placed in me,” Buckley said after a portion of the results had been released. “I think we ran a good campaign, talking about the issues that are important to the citizens of Bell County.”
Hildner said he remained optimistic throughout the campaign.
“Obviously, the results didn’t turn out in our favor,” Hildner said. “I think we, and Democrats around the state, were trying to be as optimistic as we could with the way that this map was drawn. You know, the data told us how close it was, but it’s a tough district, going back to the gerrymandering fact.”
Should the results remain, Buckley will have secured a third term for the seat.
In the 88th Legislative Session, he is likely to focus on veteran issues, but he said he and his staff will meet in the coming weeks to discuss priorities.
“We’ve worked on a lot of things,” Buckley said. “We’re going to sit down next week. We’ve got a series of policy meetings with my chief of staff and I ... and we’ve got some good things we’re working on.”
Republicans have held the District 54 seat since late 1996, when Layton Black, D-Goldthwaite, resigned from seat.
In a special election to fill the void left by Black’s resignation that year, Suzanna Gratia Hupp, R-Kempner, won the seat. Hupp and Republicans Jimmie Don Aycock, Scott Cosper and Buckley have held the seat for the past 25 years.
If the results stand, Buckley would be sworn in Jan. 10.
