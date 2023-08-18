State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, nominated a 2022 Harker Heights High School graduate for an annual scholarship.
Buckley on Friday nominated Donald Bentley III for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program. Each legislative office is permitted one nomination each academic year, his office said in a news release.
The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program was established by the Texas Legislature in 2009 to assist students from Texas who are committed to both their education and to future service in the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States, according to the release from Buckley’s office.
Bentley is a sophomore at the University of Texas at Arlington.
