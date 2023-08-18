Donald Bentley III

State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, nominated a 2022 Harker Heights High School graduate for an annual scholarship.

Buckley on Friday nominated Donald Bentley III for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program. Each legislative office is permitted one nomination each academic year, his office said in a news release.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

