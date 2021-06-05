HARKER HEIGHTS — Dozens of members and distinguished guests of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 in Harker Heights listened Saturday morning as Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, delivered his first post-legislative session update,
The Legislature was in session from Jan. 12 to May 31.
DAV Chapter 29 Commander James Dukes said Buckley’s appearance came at the request of its members.
“At our last meeting, they wanted to hear about what went on at the Legislature about these bills,” Dukes said.
As the elected official for Texas House District 54, Buckley represents the entirety of Harker Heights.
“I think he hit a lot of critical areas that I think we, as veterans — as a community at large — should be aware of, and also how difficult it is to get bills passed through the Legislature,” Dukes said.
Buckley chuckled when he told the crowd of about four dozen about the rigors of getting a bill through both chambers of the Texas Legislature.
“It is easier to kill a bill in the Texas House than it is to pass one,” Buckley said. “It is a building full of skeptics.”
He joked that a legislator could author a bill that states that when the sun is out and there are no clouds in the sky, then the sky is blue, and there would be several members of the House that would question what that legislator really means by that.
More than a dozen bills related to veterans, service members and their families have already been signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, and approximately a dozen more had been passed but were awaiting either his signature or his veto.
Among them that Dukes said stood out to him was one that Buckley authored — House Bill 139.
That bill, which Abbott signed May 18, expedites the process for a military spouse or veteran to obtain professional licensing to work in the state of Texas — including health care professionals and teachers — for those who have equivalent licenses from different states.
The bill would allow the permanent change of station order for the service member to whom the spouse is married as proof of residency in the state of Texas when he/she goes to the state licensing agencies.
“I just find some of the regulations ridiculous,” Buckley said of the “red tape” that such residents face.
The provisions of the bill take effect Sept. 1.
“I think it helps the family, and it helps the whole community at large,” Dukes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.