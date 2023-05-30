Both Bell County Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives voted last weekend in favor of a resolution to send impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton to the Texas Senate.
Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Hugh Shine, R-Temple, were two of 121 lawmakers who voted in favor of House Resolution 2377.
As a result of the vote, Paxton is suspended from office; his 20 allegations of misconduct included bribery and abuse of office, the Texas Tribune reported.
“In my assessment, this was not a decision between political forces or personalities, but a recognition that we as elected officials hold the state’s trust,” Buckley said in a statement sent to the Herald after Saturday’s vote. “Through the work of the House Committee on General Investigating this session, the House of Representatives has shown that our system of government and its elected officials must be held to the highest standard of conduct — a standard worthy of our constituents, the citizens of Texas.”
Buckley said in his statement that Paxton appeared before the Appropriations Committee to ask for $3.3 million in taxpayer funds to pay for the settling of a whistleblower lawsuit. Buckley said Paxton’s answers were vague and incomplete.
After an investigation by the House Committee on General Investigating, which began in early March, 20 articles of impeachment were brought forward.
“My decision was made based on the aforementioned findings by the House Committee on General Investigating, which has been forthright and steadfast in their duties in this investigation,” Buckley said in his statement.
Now approved by the House, the Senate will take up the proceedings, with senators acting as jurors and House members presenting their case as impeachment managers, according to the Texas Tribune.
The Senate trial is scheduled to begin no later than Aug. 28.
