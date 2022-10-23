Name: Brad Buckley
Party: Republican
Occupation: Veterinarian
Age: 56
City of Residence: Salado
Dr. Brad Buckley, 56, is the incumbent for State House District 54, which represents a part of Killeen and Bell County. He resides in Salado and is a veterinarian in Killeen. The Herald asked candidates questions on some relative issues facing them as a community leader. The questions and their answers are below:
1) Beto O’Rourke has stated that if he is elected governor of Texas, the STAAR test will be no more. However, federal laws signed by former presidents Obama and George W. Bush require the state to conduct standardized testing. What are your thoughts on the current design of the STAAR test? Would you propose changes to it? Explain.
I have co-authored and voted for legislation in both sessions to move away from the STAAR test. In order to fulfill the federal testing requirement, I support using the SAT, ACT, and other nationally-normed exams to be options for this, as well as allowing local school districts to use their own benchmark exams to measure student progress and growth.
2) Some women say the state’s anti-abortion laws prevent them from choosing the health care services they seek and some have sought services out of state. What would you tell a pregnant woman if she came to you and told you that she had medical issues that require an abortion to save her life?
Exceptions for life-threatening medical emergencies currently exist in state law.
3) What do voters need to know about your stance on marijuana? Do you support decriminalization and to what degree? Do you support full legalization? Why or why not?
During the last legislative session, I voted to decriminalize one ounce or less with a ticket and expungement of the record. I have consistently voted for the expansion of the Compassionate Use of Marijuana program so that those in need of THC based medications can be issued those important prescriptions. I will always support policy that provides criminal justice reform while maintaining public safety.
4) Since a few sessions ago, disabled veterans who obtain a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs do not have to pay property taxes. The lost property tax revenue puts a strain on services cities can offer. Certain cities qualify for reimbursement of a portion of the lost revenue. Where do you stand on expansion of the state’s reimbursement program for cities that lose money due to the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption? Why? Where would the money come from?
I have increased funding for the reimbursement program for qualifying cities and counties by 300% over the last four years, which has allowed Killeen and Bell County to receive reimbursement for a portion of their revenue loss. I will continue to fight for 100% reimbursement, for protection of cities and counties currently qualifying for reimbursement, and will seek additional funding from general revenue.
5) Though not in your district, city officials in Copperas Cove (a city that qualifies for reimbursement from the 100% DV tax exemption) have asked residents to advocate to state Legislators for 100% reimbursement for lost property tax revenue. Copperas Cove’s lost revenue due to the 100% DV exemption is around $2 million per year, but reimbursement is only around $700,000. Where do you stand on the idea of 100% reimbursement for cities that qualify for the reimbursement from the state? Why? Where would the money come from?
I will continue to work for 100% reimbursement for all impacted communities in House District 54 and protect those receiving reimbursement from any reduction in funding, while seeking to fully fund this unfunded mandate.
6) What is your plan to ensure residents in your district have safe, reliable drinking water for decades to come? Explain.
Ground water, surface water, and the development of additional reservoirs is the key to providing a safe and reliable water supply for Bell County. I have passed legislation specific to all three of these important components for our water supply in the future and supported legislation to study aquifer storage in Bell County. I will continue to fight to protect our current water contracts and will oppose the enaction of additional contracts that would allow water to leave Bell County.
7) Throughout District 54 — and statewide — there is a large homeless population. Others are having a hard time finding affordable housing. What innovative solutions or ideas do you have to tackle housing insecurity in District 54?
I am proud to have supported several affordable housing projects in House District 54 through the TDHCA, which have resulted in more options for low-income individuals, families, and senior citizens. As Vice Chairman of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, I have supported funding increases for Texas Veterans Commission’s Housing for Texas Heroes and the Veterans Housing Assistance Program, both of which directly fund those in need of adequate housing or are attempting to purchase homes. Additionally, I have supported funding to support those with mental health needs and will continue to drive resources to those in need.
8) Throughout District 54 — and statewide — there is a shortage of teachers in schools and nurses in health care facilities. What innovative solutions or ideas do you have to recruit qualified educators and nurses to District 54 and to the state?
Attractive benefits are important in recruiting educators, and I am proud to have supported large investments in the Teacher Retirement System and support a COLA increase. I will continue to support increased teacher pay and reducing excessive teacher workload. I have also passed legislation that expands slots in higher education nursing programs to increase the number of qualified nurses in Texas. Over two sessions, I have successfully passed legislation to unravel red tape for military spouses and veterans to enter our healthcare and education fields in an expedited manner.
