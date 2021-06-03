Brad Buckley

State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, will give a legislative update on Saturday morning in Harker Heights.

The public is invited to hear Buckley speak and eat a free breakfast beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday, sponsored by Disabled American Veterans # 29.

DAV 29 is located at 607 East Veterans Memorial Blvd in Harker Heights.

Buckley will speak around 9 a.m.

