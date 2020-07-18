Budget talks for FY21 will continue at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
Scheduled to be adopted on Sept. 8, the proposed budget from City Manager Kent Cagle and city staff has a general operating budget of $97.6 million, about $6 million more than the current fiscal year amended budget. The increase in the FY21 overall budget is due to additional revenue in the general fund.
The general fund pays for public safety and city day-to-day operations. It is part of the overall budget that includes enterprise funds such as water/sewer, solid waste and aviation.
The overall budget is $204.4 million.
Also in the proposed budget is an increase to the water rate of around $3 per month per household.
When Cagle presented the budget to the City Council on July 7, he said the budget was designed to meet the city’s most pressing strategic issues while minimizing the service level impact.
The first of two public hearings on the budget is scheduled for the Aug. 4 meeting; the second is scheduled for Sept. 8.
A public hearing for the tax rate is scheduled to be Aug. 18 or Aug. 25.
The proposed operating fund budget is based on a preliminary tax rate of 72.15 cents per $100 valuation.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is possible action on the submission of the grant application for the Coronavirus Response grant project to the office of the Gov. Greg Abbott.
The city would apply for a $174,000 grant, money from which would go onto the current budget and be used to pay overtime for police and paramedics, purchase personal protective equipment and social distance systems for the police and the emergency operations center.
The regular meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
