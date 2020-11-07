The previously scheduled liquidation auction of Bug Acres, a former auto shop in Lampasas, has been canceled.
John Fisher, the auctioneer for the event, posted on his Facebook page that the property had been sold prior to the auction.
The auction was supposed to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Fisher said prospective buyers of parts can contact the new owners, Dudley Black and Jim Sadler.
Fisher said Black and Sadler plan on manning the shop for some time and will try to sell individual parts.
To purchase individual parts, call Black at 254-681-7518 or Sadler at 901-867-6131.
Bug Acres is located at 8329 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” Fisher said in his Facebook post.
