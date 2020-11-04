All shop equipment, parts and real estate of Bug Acres in Lampasas will be auctioned off, beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 14.
The auction will be a complete liquidation and real estate auction after the owner’s death forced its operations to cease.
Dale Harder, who owned Bug Acres, 8329 E. U.S. Highway 190, Lampasas, died at the age of 60 on March 8, according to an obituary in the International Falls Journal.
Former Bell County Commissioner John Fisher will be the auctioneer for the event.
The FLS Auction, Inc. website says the auction will also be simulcast on its website.
Registration can be done on site the day of the auction or on the FLS Auction website at https://flsauction.com/bug-acres-complete-liquidation-and-real-estate/.
There are more than 175 vehicles up for auction, including Volkswagen Beetles, Karmann Ghias, buses and Jettas, and some Porsche model vehicles, the website said.
The complete catalog will be posted to the FLS Auction website when it is available.
