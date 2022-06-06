Crossroads Church in Belton will host a night of gospel music by The Erwins to help in rebuilding the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, a Salado area church destroyed in an April tornado.
The benefit concert will begin at 7 p.m. June 17 at the church located at 500 South I-35 in Belton. Donations of $20 or more are suggested and deeply appreciated. All proceeds will go to First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, Salado.
The church building was decimated April 12 by the Cedar Valley tornado, with the facade left standing while most of the building was shredded into debris by 165-mph winds. It was among the 63 buildings, mostly homes, damaged or destroyed by the tornado.
The Erwins are made up of Keith, Kody, Kris, and Katie Erwin, three brothers and a sister, all in their 20s. Performing is something they grew up doing, as their parents served as full-time evangelists for more than 40 years. The siblings are a nationally-recognized gospel group that tours across the country each year playing hundreds of dates, The Erwins are known for blazing new trails in the gospel and contemporary Christian genres and showing fans the future of gospel music.
