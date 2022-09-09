Months after a public struggle between she and former mayoral candidate Patsy Bracey ended in a dismissed defamation lawsuit, Debbie Bundy is expected to be appointed to the Killeen City Council’s Senior Citizens Advisory Committee.
Bundy was nominated by Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez during a workshop on Tuesday to replace Betty Kimbrough. Gonzalez’s other nominations for that board are incumbents Patricia Holland and Bill Barker.
Council members are set to vote on those nominations and dozens of others for 16 boards and commissions during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
In April, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke dismissed Bracey’s defamation suit against Bundy because the court did not have subject-matter jurisdiction.
Under the Texas Government Code, a “justice court does not have jurisdiction of ... a suit to recover damages for slander or defamation of character.”
Bracey, the former Killeen Senior Citizens Advisory Committee chair, filed the suit seeking $20,000 in damages in March, alleging that Bundy accused her of abusing and mistreating seniors who visited the Killeen Senior Center and trying to sabotage her mayoral campaign. The accusation included a complaint filed with the city.
Bracey resigned as chair in March — hours before the Killeen City Council was scheduled to vote to remove her from the committee. The same month, in a 6-0 vote, council members made a motion of direction to remove Bracey amid allegations of abuse from several Killeen seniors and following an investigation by the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee’s subcommittee of Gonzalez and Councilwoman Nina Cobb.
Bundy produced a petition of more than 100 signatures from people asking for Bracey to resign from the advisory committee. And in 2019, Bundy claims that she was prepared to present a complaint to the City Council during a meeting before then-Executive Director of Recreation Joe Brown asked for her to allow him “to handle it.”
But the complaint remained unresolved, Bundy said, and she filed another in January, alleging that Bracey sent a text message to then-Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asking that Bundy not be appointed because she was “a danger.” Bracey has denied Bundy’s claims and said she never sent the text message to Brown.
On Tuesday, council members are scheduled to vote on nominees for these boards and committees:
Animal Advisory — Vicky Duke, Petra Cannon, Monique Brand, Anca Neagu, Sue Cummings, Janice Holladay, Shirley Del Conte, Linda Marzi
Arts Commission — Ashleigh Rudser, Sean Payton, Kristin Wright
Audit Committee — Jack Ralston, Bob Blair
Board of Adjustment-Airport Hazard Zoning — Phil Haggerty, Jim Livingston, Glenn Birmingham, Robert Harmon, Patsy Bracey
Board of Adjustment-Construction — Steve Rinehart, Jim Scaff
Board of Adjustment-Fire Prevention Code — Tad Dorroh, Kenneth Hawthorne, Bear Jones, Ronald Blackman
Board of Adjustment-Zoning — Ralph Cossey, Linda Knotts, Jim Scaff, Kirk Latham, Sean Payton
Community Development Advisory Committee — Tracy Hillman-Benoit, Luvina Sabree, Johnny Frederick, Patsy Bracey, LaDonna Barbee, Angela Galbreth
Civil Service Commission — Dirk Davis
Heritage Preservation Board — Michael DeHart, Josie McKinney
Killeen Economic Development Corporation — Tad Dorroh, Meredith Viguers, Jose Guzman
Killeen Housing Authority — Phyllis Rosen, Gabriel Montalvo, Ebony Jackson
Killeen Sister Cities — Lisa Humphreys, Nhuy Nguyen, Miajha Jackson
Planning and Zoning Commission — Ricky Wilson, Louie Minor, Randy Ploeckelmann
Recreation Services Advisory Board — Emilio Fenderson, Harry Feyer, Kristin Wright
Senior Citizens Advisory Committee — Debbie Bundy, Patricia Holland, Bill Barker
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2 Board — Tad Dorroh, John Driver, Rex Weaver
The council meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
