Months after a public struggle between she and former mayoral candidate Patsy Bracey ended in a dismissed defamation lawsuit, Debbie Bundy is expected to be appointed to the Killeen City Council’s Senior Citizens Advisory Committee.

Bundy was nominated by Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez during a workshop on Tuesday to replace Betty Kimbrough. Gonzalez’s other nominations for that board are incumbents Patricia Holland and Bill Barker.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

