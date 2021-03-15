Bunny Trail Road section closed this week

Bunny Trail Road is closed at Lineage Loop today through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All traffic will be detoured during work hours, according to a City of Killeen news release. Lanes will be reopened each evening.
The closure is for the installation of water services to a new residential development. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey signage and to pay attention to workers and equipment.
The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation during this project.
