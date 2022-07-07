Killeen City Council members heard from local small business owners who were frustrated with “the process” under which the American Rescue Plan Act funds are approved and granted.
Most recipients were notified May 18 that their applications had been approved, but as of Tuesday, they are still waiting for funds to be distributed.
ARPA” funding is federal coronavirus money that was distributed to state and local governments nationwide. In Killeen, 152 applications were submitted for the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program, of which 12 are duplicate applications, 18 were ineligible, 77 were incomplete, 45 were eligible overall but would not receive all of the requested funds, according to the city.
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said during a May 3 meeting that eight applications have been identified as “best investments” for the city moving forward.
According to Singh, the application process was long and there were detailed reporting standards set by the federal government which must be followed in order to be accepted.
“These (applicants) are uses that we feel meet the ARPA criteria; it’s also businesses that already have the building owned or that intend to have the building owned by the business owner,” said Singh. Ownership of the building is a critical part of the selection process, which Singh said is because it allows the city to place liens on the establishment if necessary and protects its investment.
“Our office notified each applicant throughout the process to let them know when information was needed,” Singh said.
Other business owners said they had been asked for the same information over and over again.
“The information provided at the beginning of the application process needed to be updated regularly,” according to Singh. “My office has all the e-mails and a paper trail of requests for information.”
As several business owners pointed out, they felt there was little direction and an “over-abundance” of information requested to complete the application process.
As a group, the applicants expressed their appreciation for being granted this funding. But, all were asking for monetary assistance as soon as possible. One business owner asked about being prepared for closing on her building in August. The applications were approved in the May 18 City Council meeting.
“I don’t understand what I am doing. What is the process,” Isabel Munoz said. Munoz owns a restaurant in the downtown area called Rincon de Panama.
Each business owner expressed their thanks for approving the applications, but all seemed unsure and apprehensive about the “next steps.”
Councilman Michael Boyd asked Singh if the requests made by council to provide information about certain businesses in order to move forward with the application process had, in fact, delayed the process. Singh agreed that there were many delays in the process, but that was due to the amount of information required and the detail to which documentation was provided.
“It falls on us — City Council — to make this right,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Wilkerson, who attended the meeting via Zoom. He said he felt they “failed” in some ways because the program was new and the process was unfamiliar to all. He said the intent was “not to make it more arduous” on applicants.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said it’s time to move forward to help businesses.
“We need to strip away the bureaucracy and do everything possible to see to it that we honor our commitment — to speed up the process,” said Nash-King.
“Staff will prepare a resolution for the City Council’s consideration to authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute agreements with each of the selected recipients,” said Singh. Council approved this action and will take action at next week’s regular meeting.
According to city documents, the following business have requested these amounts:
Twice as Funny: $306,000
Let’s Eat Texas: $89,000
Space Create: $128,578
Khaniesiology: $95,000
Aromas Cigar Lounge: $239,953
Rincon de Panama: $87,500
Braids and Brows by Chris: $19,781
Avie Medical Services: $250,000
