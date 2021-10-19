Just over five months since opening a brick-and-mortar location in Copperas Cove, Simply Good Burgers — which started as a Killeen food truck — has expanded to north Killeen, officially opening last Friday near the intersection of North W.S. Young and East Rancier Avenue.
Ben O’Neal, one of the owners of the food truck, said he and his wife, Tashia, wanted to open in north Killeen as soon as they opened in Cove.
O’Neal said he sees a stark difference in north Killeen when comparing it to south Killeen, especially in terms of fewer restaurant and grocery offerings. Some restaurants have moved out of north Killeen in recent years.
“This is creating another restaurant on this side of town when everybody’s moving out,” O’Neal said in a phone interview Tuesday.
The newest restaurant, 810 N. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 109, opened shortly after O’Neal signed the lease, which he said occurred Sept. 1.
O’Neal said his goal for the restaurant is to be a “community hangout” spot.
North Killeen’s and Copperas Cove’s locations are the first of a goal to franchise the brand.
“Even when we opened the food truck park, my goal was 30 restaurants,” O’Neal said. “That’s what we set out to do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
He said that he is in the process of getting a franchise license from the state.
O’Neal and his wife, Tashia, opened the Killeen Food Park on South Fort Hood Street on Feb. 22, 2020. Their food truck in Killeen that bears the same name remains open for business.
