Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road
- Burglary of a building reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Second Street
- Theft reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
- Criminal mischief reported at 5:52 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment of a public servant reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:48 p.m. Thursday near Kathey Drive and South Fort Hood Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief reported at 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
- City warrant served for another agency reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Narcotics investigation reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the area of Littlerock Drive and West Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
- Arrest on suspicion of speeding reported at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- Arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated reported at 2:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
- Arrest on suspicion of to maintain financial responsibility reported at 2:46 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Accident reported at 5:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Highway 190.
- Accident reported at 6:36 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Highway 190
- Accident reported at 8:57 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 2657.
- Arrest on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
- Arrest on suspicion of deadly conduct and discharging a firearm reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
- Forgery reported at 2:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Found property reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Aggravated sexual assault reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Open investigation was reported at 3:51 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An arrest was made at 10:06 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Hogan Avenue on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence.
- Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 11:55 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of parking/standing within 15 feed of a fire hydrant.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- Harassment was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Renea Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Dove Lane.
- Indecent assault was reported at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Randy Boulevard.
- An arrest was made at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of outstanding warrants.
- An arrest was made at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of outstanding warrants.
- An arrest was made at 2:29 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
LAMPASAS
- Disturbance was reported at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 11:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Elm Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 10:42 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
