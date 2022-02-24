CRIME graphic

Area police reports indicated:

KILLEEN

Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.

Criminal mischief reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Burglary of a building reported at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Eighth Street.

Burglary of habitation by forced entry reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Daisy Drive.

Aggravated assault reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.

Aggravated assault reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Smith Drive.

COPPERAS COVE

No report available at press time.

HARKER HEIGHTS

No report available at press time.

LAMPASAS

Theft reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease

ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories, go to kdhnews.com/crime.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

