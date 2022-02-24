Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building reported at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Daisy Drive.
Aggravated assault reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Smith Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
No report available at press time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No report available at press time.
LAMPASAS
Theft reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
