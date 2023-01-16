Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Burglary of a building, forced entry was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 4:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Elkins Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Dustin Court.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Parmer Avenue.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 1:48 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sladecek Drive.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 Lake Road.
An assault was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Christie Drive.
An assault was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 Silverway Drive.
Illegal license plates displayed was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of South W. S. Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:37 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Green Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hetherly Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
