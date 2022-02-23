Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Display of license plate assigned to another vehicle reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Skyline Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 9;49 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Adela Street.
Theft reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Driving with suspended, revoked, canceled or denied license reported at 2;57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Second Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:30 p.m.. Tuesday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
Theft reported at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest reported at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North First Street
Arrest for assault with bodily injury reported at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Neff Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Accident reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and North 23rd Street.
PPERAS COVEAccident reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Highway 190.
Theft of mail reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Report of impersonation of public servant at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
Criminal Mischief reported at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Bronc Drive.
Disorderly conduct reported at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Timmons Drive.
Theft reported at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Wigeon Way.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on Hickory Circle.
Accident reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and School Street.
Terroristic threat, emergency medical detention reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Manufacture of a controlled substance reported at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday with no location listed.
Online solicitation of a minor reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assist other agency with arrest for evading arrest, possession of marijuana, detention of a motor vehicle reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Highway 9 and North First Street.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Theft reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief reported at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Possession of marijuana reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
Welfare check reported at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Public intoxication reported at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
Theft reported at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Chestnut Street.
Assault by threat reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
Suspicious activity reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Found property reported at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
Theft reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft reported at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
