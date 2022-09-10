Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Woodrow Drive.
Failure to report an accident was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Mustang Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of FM 2410 and Rosewood Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Forgery was reported at 10:52 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft from a person was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Church Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Blackburn Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 2:22 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:28 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:52 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Hackberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:25 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
A warrant arrest was made at 12:48 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 5:12 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Child endangerment was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:08 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:31 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
