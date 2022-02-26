Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Jacqueline Street
Display of license plate issued to another vehicle reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 10th Street
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied reporte4 at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the area of East Veteran Memorial Boulevard and Stonetree Drive.
Theft reported at noon Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Burglary of habitation reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 4:01 p.m. Friday in the area of Crocket Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 5;45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Regency Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Failure to identify fugitive reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the area of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bremser Avenue.
City warrant served for another agency reported at 9:02 p.m. Friday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Fourth Street.
City warrant served for another agency reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the area of East Avenue G and North Eighth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The city of Copperas Cove does not provide police blotter information on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The city of Copperas Cove does not provide police blotter information on weekends.
LAMPASAS
Reckless driver reported 6:46 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
Reckless driver reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
Domestic disturbance reported at 8:39 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Credit card abuse reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
Harassment reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Reckless driver reported at 4:33 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Accident reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Sixth Street and South Willis Street.
Assault reported at 5;24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
Reckless driver reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Highway 190.
