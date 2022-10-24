A man was arrested on three charges after several residents held him for Killeen police on Wednesday when he allegedly burglarized an East Dean Avenue home.

“The suspect, Fortino Belio Rios, was being detained at a nearby location by private citizens,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “One of the citizens received information from the homeowner where the burglary occurred that the suspect was observed on their ring camera knocking the camera down.”

