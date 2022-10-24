A man was arrested on three charges after several residents held him for Killeen police on Wednesday when he allegedly burglarized an East Dean Avenue home.
“The suspect, Fortino Belio Rios, was being detained at a nearby location by private citizens,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “One of the citizens received information from the homeowner where the burglary occurred that the suspect was observed on their ring camera knocking the camera down.”
The witness, according to the affidavit, found Rios, 21, “fleeing from the backyard, where he was chased and apprehended with items that were identified as stolen from the house. The suspect admitted that he made entry to the home through a locked window ... and then climbed through the window, taking personal property from the home, which was still in his possession when he was apprehended by police.”
Dios, police said, also “admitted to making entry to the same home” on Oct. 4, 2021, and “took various items ... that had value, including cash, jewelry and a laptop computer.”
Rios was charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Rios and set a combined bond of $110,000.
Rios was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday. He was also booked on an immigration violation, jail records show.
Robinson Gaspar Perez-Lopez, 59, was listed in the Bell County Jail on $20,000 bond after being charged with possession or fraudulent use of identifying information.
Stopped for walking in the road “where there was a sidewalk available,” Perez-Lopez “had an active parole warrant,” the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest shows.
A search of his backpack yielded drug paraphernalia, drug residue, credit and debit cards, Social Security cards, driver’s licenses, EBT cards, banking documents and medical insurance cards.
“One of the victims was located and advised his vehicle had been stolen” seven to nine months earlier and that when it was found, “his wallet with multiple cards and his girlfriend’s cards were missing.
There had been a couple of CashApp transactions on his checking account, and all other cards had been cancelled,” the affidavit stated.
Gerald Ray Kier, 49, was listed in the Bell County Jail on $20,000 bond after being charged with possession of controlled substance.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for Kier’s arrest, a Killeen officer “observed a vehicle parked in an open field on Wilmer (Street). At the north end of the open field “is a homeless camp covered with lots of trash and multiple bicycles.”
The vehicle had not been stolen, the officer learned, but Kier had a “local pick up” warrant from Tennessee for larceny and found “a small plastic baggie” where Kier had been standing near the vehicle.
“The baggie contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.” After the officer searched Kier, he found in Kier’s pockets “.13 ounces of a green leafy substance that tested presumptive positive for THC, a small scale, and two used syringes.”
According to the affidavit, the suspected meth is being sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety for further analysis.
