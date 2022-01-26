The Coryell County Commissioners Court voted 3-0 Tuesday to place a burn ban in effect for the next 30 days unless otherwise terminated by the court or by the county judge.
Roughly the northern half of the county, which includes Gatesville, is under extreme drought conditions, according to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor published on Jan. 20. The southern half of the county, which includes Copperas Cove, is under severe drought conditions.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Lampasas County is also under a burn ban, but Bell County is not. The forest service’s map was last updated Wednesday morning.
Severe drought conditions come with severe wildfire dangers with the potential of wildfires moving into populated areas, the Drought Monitor website says. Under extreme drought conditions, an increased risk of large wildfires is noted.
The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, except for the following activities related to public health and safety as authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality:
- Firefighter training
- Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations
- Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops
- Burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager
- Welding with spotter with sufficient water sources
- Burning of domestic waste in a barrel when using a screen with holes no larger than three-eights of an inch
Failure to comply with the ban can result in a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
