After rainfall this week, the burn ban has been lifted in Coryell County.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller late Wednesday lifted the burn ban issued April 12, prohibiting outdoor burning of brush, trash and debris. Further, the release stated that “conditions have changed to such a degree that...responsible burning...does not...create a public safety hazard.”
Under current code restrictions burning cannot be done under windy conditions above 23 mph.
Bell County is not currently under a burn ban.
Staff Report
