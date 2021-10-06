Months after a massive fire burned a four-story hotel in Killeen, a portion of the building still stands raising questions about safety.
On Feb. 19, during Texas’ freak winter storm, the Hilton Garden Inn, 2704 O.W. Curry Drive in Killeen, erupted into flames. None of the occupants of the hotel’s 102 rooms were seriously injured, but a family pet and numerous personal items were lost in the fire. The fire started in the attic, however, a cause for the February blaze was never determined, according to the Killeen Fire Department.
Shortly following the fire, a fence was erected around the property by a local contractor, who demolished most, but not all, of the scorched hotel. The same fence was seen Monday partially flattened and ineffective from a protection standpoint.
All that remained of the four-story structure was a concrete slab where 102 hotel rooms once stood and the hotel’s lobby area.
The lobby was easily accessible to the public from the east. No warning signs were seen posted as of Monday. Discarded food containers and water bottles were seen scattered on the lobby floor along with general debris from the fire.
The Herald contacted the city of Killeen Tuesday asking about the state of the property, it’s estimated demolition timeline, and why the lobby was still standing.
Killeen’s Chief Building Inspector, William Quick, responded to some of the Herald’s questions Tuesday.
“Diamante Builders is the demo contractor for the property located at 2704 OW Curry Dr., the Hilton Garden Inn that caught fire in February,” Quick said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
Quick said the owner of the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen requested to keep the lobby standing.
“The owner made a request for the contractor to avoid demolishing the office lobby area,” he said. “The permit issued was to demo the complete structure. The contractor said they will be back to complete the demo as soon as possible and anticipate having someone there today or tomorrow to secure the site. They are keeping us informed of the progress and we will continue to check the site daily until completed.”
Wednesday morning the property’s fence was seen flat and ineffective but now bearing “No trespassing” signs sporting a contact number for Diamante Builders. The remaining lobby structure had additional signs posted Wednesday warning of the structure’s hazardous condition.
The Herald contacted Diamante Builders for an interview about the property Wednesday but the owner was unavailable at the time.
Following a Herald public information request in April, the Killeen Fire Department released an unredacted copy of the Hilton Garden Inn fire investigation report which detailed safety concerns in the days leading up to the massive mid-February blaze. The report included multiple witness statements from hotel employees who said the fire suppression system was not functional in the days leading up to the blaze.
A hotel guest reported Monday that the water was not working in the building days before the freak February fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.