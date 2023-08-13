1. Yes. If the amount in question isn’t too large, it’s not a problem to write it off.

2. Yes. Since the city is getting a new system, it makes sense to start with a clean slate.

3. No. What’s fair is fair. Those fees should have been paid previously, so collect them now.

4. No. Without a detailed accounting of how much is unpaid, the city can’t be fully transparent.

5. Unsure. It makes sense to write them off, but it also seems appropriate to collect them.

Vote

View Results