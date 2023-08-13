Waiting in the sweltering heat Thursday afternoon in Killeen, three Hill Country Transit riders expressed concerns about an aspect of the regional public transportation agency’s service that speaks to why the agency, better known as The HOP, is looking to modify its service.
“The timing really has to be fixed; that’s not good,” said Jerimiah Adams, a relatively new resident in Killeen. “You’re sitting in the hot weather (and) you want to get home after work after a long day, so that stuff can be better.”
As Adams spoke with the Herald Thursday, temperatures hovered in the triple digits as they have done for most of the summer.
Having moved from Austin recently, Adams takes the bus to and from work at Hobby Lobby.
The HOP operates a fixed-route service in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton and Temple. Between the cities, there are a total of 11 routes, each serviced by buses that seat several dozen passengers.
The HOP’s proposed micro-transit service is a ride-share type of system that mimics other such services like Uber or Lyft.
“Microtransit has become very popular across the country over the past few years,” said Sara Hernandez, executive administrator of The HOP. “The HOP has been evaluating current services and microtransit for the last 10 months.
Ironically, just before the Herald spoke to Adams, he had ordered a Lyft to take him home from the bus stop in front of Kohl’s on Lowes Boulevard because the bus was either late or had arrived early before he got to the bus stop.
Raymond Suarez, interim executive director of The HOP, told the Copperas Cove City Council in May that the service will be “more or less” curb-to-curb and vehicles will be able to access areas that fixed-route buses cannot, such as parking lots.
Frequent bus rider Tyrana Lee, waiting at a bus stop in front of Walmart on Lowes Boulevard, said the proposal sounds good.
“I like that better; I think it’s a better idea,” Lee said, “Especially if you can just call them and then say, ‘Can you come pick me up? I need to go here,’ and they just take you straight there instead of you having to walk from stop to stop, especially in this heat.”
Adams agreed.
“That would be great,” Adams said. “One, if it’s like Uber or Lyft, it’s not as hectic — you’re not around a bunch of people, especially if you don’t like being around a bunch of people you don’t know. You get in, go where you need to; it’s very specific. You don’t have to take three different stops on the way to your one destination, so it would be a great upgrade to the system.”
In multiple presentations to local city councils, Suarez has said the proposed micro-transit service is expected to decrease wait times, and when there is a wait, it can usually be done at home.
Frequent bus rider Jamie Ferreira said he will take a wait-and-see approach before passing judgment on the proposed system.
“To know how it’s really going to work, we have to wait until it’s actually implemented to find out if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, if it’s a longer wait or it’s a shorter wait,” Ferreira said, adding that the time it takes to get to one’s destination depends on how many people have signed up for rides before him/her.
If the micro-transit service is implemented in full, it will not mean a complete end to fixed-route service.
The HOP would still operate a “feeder service” between Copperas Cove and Temple with stops along the way.
The feeder route would run approximately every 30 minutes to an hour, without the need to change buses between cities, as is currently the case, Suarez told the Harker Heights City Council in June.
Micro-transit vehicles also have other benefits.
Suarez told the Harker Heights City Council in June that the small buses are more economical to run, costing 60% of fixed-route vehicles. He also said they are easier to maneuver, offer curb-to-curb service, and a ride can be ordered through a downloadable app or by phone through a conceierge service.
City feedback
The HOP, which receives grant money from the federal government and the state government, also receives funding matches from the cities it serves. This year, The HOP is requesting $650,000 from Killeen, $308,937 from Temple, $94,463 from Copperas Cove, $82,592 from Harker Heights and $55,373 from Belton.
Funding requests were determined by many factors, including population, service area size, density of the service area, hours of service and service days per week, according to Hernandez.
“The feedback has been very positive with general consensus that the hop is heading in the right direction with the new proposed service approach,” Hernandez said.
Killeen has budgeted $750,000 in its Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The HOP will make a return to the Killeen City Council in the near future to present more options for expanding the proposed service area.
Copperas Cove officials seem to be on board with the funding.
“The Hop’s request for $94,463 remains in the City’s proposed budget,” Copperas Cove spokesman Kevin Keller said via email last week. “Following multiple discussions with City Council, there is still support to fund the request.”
Full adoption of the Copperas Cove budget is expected on Tuesday.
Harker Heights officials are on board but to a lesser extent.
According to Jerry Bark, the city’s assistant city manager, the city council budgeted $50,000 for the HOP request.
“The funding request from the HOP was based on current fare rates and the City expressed that a small fare rate increase is in order given how long the current fare has been utilized. A small fare rate increase should reduce the amount needed from the City,” Bark said via email. “The HOP proposed three buses, during peak hours, for providing micro-transit in Harker Heights. The City will work with the HOP to ensure that the City gets the maximum amount of service for the dollars budgeted.”
HOP officials hope to have the micro-transit service up and running by the second quarter of 2024.
“Once funding is approved by the cities and we have incorporated public input, the HOP will contract for software, services, and vehicles and will need to recruit and provide training on the new software and service area,” Hernandez said.
Fixed-route service ridership numbers since 2010 has been as follows:
2010: 376,603
2011: 512,110
2012: 621,872
2013: 662,396
2014: 655,343
2015: 635,349
2016: 613,334
2017: 561,424
2018: 456,300
2019: 346,799
2020: 228,375
2021: 202,576
2022: 230,004
2023: 245,373 (Projected)
Bus usage has dwindled down to a trickle, according to the informative chart supplied by KDH.
....
Yet, the sham service AKA The Hop demands more tribute from doofus city overlords, while riders have banned themselves.
