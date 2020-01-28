Bush's Chicken is saying a shooting at its Harker Heights location on Jan. 22 was not a robbery attempt, and the store's owner is urging customers with information of the incident to notify police.
One person was shot and injured in the case.
“Our condolences go out to the victim who was injured in this unfortunate event” said store owner Joe Fugitt. “Based on video evidence, it appears the shooting was a targeted and isolated event. There was no attempt to rob the store.”
A news release by Bush's chicken said no other customers were in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, and employees were not in danger. The whole incident took place in just 10 seconds.
The Harker Heights Police Department has identified a "person of interest" in the case.
An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for 18-year-old Marquis Deon Henderson, according to a news release by the Harker Heights Police Department. Police said the are looking for another person involved, who has not been identified.
The Bush's Chicken in Harker Heights, 250 Commercial Drive, will hold a fundraiser on Feb. 8 for the Texas Crime Victim Compensation Fund in Bell County. The restaurant will donate 10% of all profits that day to the fund, the release said.
